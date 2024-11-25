2-year-old girl found trying to cross the border alone to enter the U.S.

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 25 de noviembre, 2024

Authorities found a 2-year-old minor at the border, who claimed she was trying to cross into the country from Mexico to find her parents.

The girl was from El Salvador and was carrying a piece of paper with a name and phone number written on it. According to authorities, the minor was part of a group of about 200 illegal immigrants.

When one of the police officers tracked her down, the little girl said her parents were in the United States and that she was trying to cross the border to be with them.

"This is a stark example of the precarious journey these children make from their home country and how criminal organizations traffic these children across the southern border and further into the interior," said Lt. Chris Olivarez, who posted a video of the minor with her face blurred out on social media.

This case is one more example of the millions of children who try to access the country through the southwest border, exposing themselves to the dangers that appear along the way, such as child trafficking rings.

Under the Biden-Harris administration, forced labor and child sex trafficking skyrocketed to triple the levels recorded during Donald Trump's tenure.

In total, more than 520,000 children have gained illegal entry since Joe Biden took office as president in January 2021.