David DePape sentenced to life imprisonment for attack on Paul Pelosi

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 30 de octubre, 2024

David DePape was sentenced in California to life in prison without parole for the hammer attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of then-House speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The attack occurred in 2022, at the Pelosi home in San Francisco. It was caught on police cameras. DePape allegedly went to the house to attack the former congresswoman, but only met her husband. When the police arrived, the Canadian hit Paul Pelosi with a hammer, who had to be hospitalized and operated on for skull fractures.

Prior to Tuesday's conviction in a San Francisco court, he was serving a 30-year federal sentence for the same incident. In the most recent one, he was found guilty of kidnapping, robbery and false imprisonment of an elderly person.

DePape is a Canadian citizen who has lived in the United States for two decades. A former activist in favor of nudism, he did carpentry work. His defense argued that he suffered from mental problems and isolation, and vowed to appeal.

"Legal justice has been served," the Pelosi family maintained in a statement. "Today’s sentence of life without parole gives our Pop some measure of legal justice and, we hope, a message to others that political violence against elected officials or their family members will not be tolerated, minimized or condoned."