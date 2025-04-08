Uncertainty grips the stock markets: the major Asian indices rebound, but the crisis in Southeast Asia worsens as Europe opens in the green

Published by Israel Duro 8 de abril, 2025

Volatility and uncertainty are the main protagonists of international stock markets. On the eve of the entry into force of Donald Trump's feared reciprocal tariffs, the major Asian indexes rebounded, led by the Japanese Nikkei which gained 6%. However, the economies of the small countries of the southeastern mainland continued to be tinged with red, as they will suffer the most from the new levies. The European stock markets opened timidly in the green after the dizzying falls of the past few days.

After the plunges of the past few days, the main Asian selectives managed to bounce back more than 2% on Tuesday. The Japanese Nikkei led the gains, after recovering 6%, even flirting with 8% at some points during the session. This is the best record for this index since August 2024.

A rally in which were key reports that the Japanese government will have priority in trade negotiations with the United States to reform the tariffs that Donald Trump has imposed and the order of the US president to review the agreement to purchase US Steel by Nippon Steel vetoed by Joe Biden.

Southeast Asian countries are not lifting their heads

The Hong Kong stock exchange also recovered the green, with timid gains of 1.51%. The Shanghai selective gained slightly more, rising 1.58%. The Beijing Communist government decided to follow the escalation of the trade war following Trump's new threats over his tariffs on the US and announced that it will focus on its domestic market in the face of US levies.

However, the joy did not transfer to the small markets of the southeast, the most affected by the new tariffs. Vietnam´s trading floor plunged 6% again, continuing a nightmarish week in which it has lost 1,200 points. Even worse was the Jakarta stock exchange, which reopened after several days of holidays and fell 8%. For its part, the Thai selective dropped 4%.