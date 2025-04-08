Lowe's to close all of its stores on Easter Sunday

Published by Juan Peña 8 de abril, 2025

All 1,700 outlets of hardware retailer Lowe's will close for 24 hours nationwide next week. Without exception, on Sunday, April 20 the company has decided to close its stores as a way to reward its workers.

According to the company, the upcoming Easter Sunday will be an opportunity to thank its workers for "their continued dedication to serving customers."

The day chosen for the closing coincides with the Christian celebration of Christ's resurrection on Easter at the end of Holy Week.

In a statement issued with the company's CEO, Marvin Ellison, the executive assured that he is "extremely proud of the commitment of our 300,000 associates who support our communities while providing excellent customer service not only in the spring - but throughout the year ... In recognition of the continued hard work of our teams, we are pleased to offer them a well-deserved day off so they can spend Easter with their loved ones."

2025 is the fourth consecutive year that the company has decided to close its stores on Easter Sunday. It is not the only brand to make this decision. Target, Costco and German grocery store Aldi also give a day off for Easter.