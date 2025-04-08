Dodgers shine at the White House, but fall short on the field

Published by Williams Perdomo 8 de abril, 2025

The Washington Nationals defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-4. The loss came hours after the Dodgers visited the White House and met with President Donald Trump to celebrate their World Series title.

On the field, Venezuelan Keibert Ruiz drove in his seventh run of the season for the Nationals. For the Dodgers, Japanese star Shohei Ohtani finished with three hits and two RBIs, including his first triple of the season.

It was the third loss of the season for the Dodgers, lafter starting the campaign with a 9-2 record that included the best start in their history with eight consecutive wins.

Meanwhile, Cuban Andy Ibanez hit a three-run home run in the third inning and the Detroit Tigers earned their sixth win of the season Monday, beating the New York Yankees 6-2 at home.

At Comerica Park in Detroit, Ibanez reached 25 home runs in his Major League career from his 2021 season debut with the Texas Rangers.

Cuban-American Carlos Rodon (1-2) pitched six innings for the Yankees in which he allowed four hits and six runs, five earned, to suffer his second loss of the 2025 Major League Baseball season.

Aaron Judge without a home run

Aaron Judge continued his stellar start to the year, and although he did not hit a home run, he drove in his 18th run, leading the majors in that category.

In another result, Dominican Carlos Estévez earned his third save of 2025 in the Kansas City Royals' 4-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins.

Estevez, 32, allowed just his second run of the season in the ninth inning and boasts a 1.80 earned-run average.

The New York Mets, AFP recalled, earned their fifth consecutive win by defeating the Miami Marlins 2-0. Puerto Rican Francisco Lindor had a three-hit day, while Dominican Juan Soto drove in his fourth run of the season.

With a record of seven wins and three losses, the Mets remain a half-game behind the Philadelphia Phillies for second place in the National League East division.

Meanwhile, Dominican Jorge Polanco drove in two runs in the eighth inning for the Seattle Mariners' 4-3 victory over the Houston Astros.

For the Astros, Venezuelan Jose Altuve connected on his third home run of the season.

The final line left Dominican Gregory Santos (1-1) with the win, Tayler Scott (0-1) suffered the loss while Mexican Andres Munoz added his fourth save.