Outbreak of E. coli caused by McDonald's hamburgers: one dead and ten hospitalized

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 22 de octubre, 2024

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned Tuesday of an outbreak of Escherichia coli(E. coli) bacteria linked to McDonald's quarter pounders. Some 49 cases were reported leaving 10 hospitalized and one dead, those affected being mainly in the states of Colorado and Nebraska.

Although they first appeared to be isolated cases, it turns out that most of those infected claimed to have recently eaten a quarter-pounder from McDonald's.

"This is a fast-moving outbreak investigation. Most sick people are reporting eating Quarter Pounder hamburgers from McDonald's and investigators are working quickly to confirm which food ingredient is contaminated," reads the CDC alert, where they also reported that the product will stop being sold in some states until the situation is resolved.

The Department of Agriculture, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) also joined the investigation.

"McDonald’s is collaborating with investigation partners to determine what food ingredient in Quarter Pounders is making people sick. McDonald's stopped using fresh slivered onions and quarter pound beef patties in several states while the investigation is ongoing to identify the ingredient causing illness," added the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

What is Escherichia coli?

As reported by Mayo Clinic, it is a bacterium that "lives in the intestines of healthy people and animals. Most strains are harmless or cause brief diarrhea. However, some strains can cause severe abdominal cramping, bloody diarrhea and vomiting."

"You can be exposed to Escherichia coli from contaminated water or food, especially raw vegetables and undercooked ground beef. Signs and symptoms of infection usually appear three to four days after exposure, but can manifest from the next day to more than a week later. These include diarrhea (which can range from mild and watery to severe bloody diarrhea), stomach cramps, stomach pain or tenderness, and in some people, nausea and vomiting," added the Mayo Clinic.