Baywatch' actor Michael Newman dies at age 68

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 22 de octubre, 2024

Michael Newman, famous for his role in Baywatch, died at 68. The information was confirmed by Matthew Felker, Newman's close friend and director of the recent Hulu documentary series After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun on his Instagram account.

"I lost my friend. A hero. My hero. Thanks for coming into my life Newmie. Even if it was a brief time," Felker posted along with a photo.

Newman died Sunday due to heart problems and was surrounded by family and friends. He was also diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2006.

Felker recalled that he met Newman five years ago in the early stages of the series about Baywatch.

"After 5 years of following his life and becoming very close friends, Mike was able to see the series come to fruition," he explained.

According to NBC News, Newman fundraised for years for the Michael J. Fox Foundation to help find a cure for Parkinson's.

Newman was born in Los Angeles. He rose to fame in the 1990s for his role in Baywatch. He was the only cast member with actual experience as a lifeguard.

Over the course of the series (1989-2001), he appeared in 150 episodes, second only to David Hasselhoff.