Paul Di'Anno, Iron Maiden's original vocalist, dies

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 22 de octubre, 2024

The first lead singer of British heavy metal group Iron Maiden, Paul Di'Anno, died at age 66 at his home in Salisbury, United Kingdom, his family said.

Di'Anno was the vocalist on the band's first two albums, "Iron Maiden" (1980) and "Killers" (1981). The cause of his death was not revealed.

The current members of Iron Maiden, led by Steve Harris, dedicated a few words to their former bandmate: "It’s just so sad he’s gone. I was in touch with him only recently as we texted each other about West Ham and their ups and downs. At least he was still gigging until recently, it was something that kept him going, to be out there whenever he could. He will be missed by us all. Rest in peace mate."

The artist joined Iron Maiden in 1978. However, in 1981, his time in the band came to an end, and he was replaced by Bruce Dickinson.

After his departure, Di'Anno began releasing solo albums and sang for other heavy metal bands.