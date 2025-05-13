Kim Kardashian testifies in trial for robbery of millions of dollars of her jewelry in France: 'I absolutely did think I was going to die'

Published by Williams Perdomo 13 de mayo, 2025

Kim Kardashian began an emotional testimony Tuesday, where tears were shed, as part of the trial for the million-dollar armed robbery she suffered at a hotel in the French capital in 2016. She said what she did was pray while a masked man was in her room.

Since late April, 10 suspects have been on trial for the armed robbery of jewelry valued at $10 million from the TV star, which the French press described as "the robbery of the century."

The 44-year-old American arrived at the court in central Paris at 1:30 p.m., dressed in a black suit with shoulder pads, wearing sunglasses and escorted by her mother, Kris Jenner.

Kardashian, then 35, was threatened with a gun to the head, bound and gagged. This violence made her think she might be raped.

"I was certain that was the moment that he was going to rape me ... I absolutely did think I was going to die," Kardashian told a Paris court.

In addition, the TV star claimed she begged the robbers and told them she had children and that's why she wanted to go home. One replied that she would be fine if she kept quiet.

Kardashian recounted that one of the robbers said the word "ring" several times, speaking with a heavy French accent.

At first "I didn't understand that he meant my jewelry," but later the masked assailants found the $3.5 million diamond ring given to her by rapper Kanye West, her husband at the time. Following her testimony, Kardashian said she forgives the attackers.