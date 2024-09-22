Lebanon bans Beirut airport passengers from flying with pagers or walkie talkies

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 22 de septiembre, 2024

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation of the Lebanese Republic announced a ban on flying on airplanes with pagers or walkie talkies for passengers traveling from Beirut's Rafic Harirl International Airport. Authorities made this decision following the explosion of thousands of these devices in the country that caused at least 26 deaths and thousands of injuries. Qatar Airways has already announced that it is implementing this rule.

The measure will take immediate effect and will apply "to both checked and carry-on luggage, as well as cargo."

Amid growing tensions between Hezbollah and Israel, the airline warned that this regulation "will apply until further notice."

Rising tensions between Israel and Hezbollah

In recent hours, the attacks by both sides of this conflict have intensified, with more than 100 rockets launched from Lebanon against Israel and attacks by Israeli aircraft on terrorist targets in the neighboring country. The Israel Defense Forces accused the terrorist group of attacking civilians and warned that such operations "will continue and increase."