Israeli fighter jets strike 110 Hezbollah targets as US urges its citizens to leave Lebanon

Image of an Israeli airstrike on the outskirts of the village of Zawtar in southern Lebanon. Ammar Ammar / AFP .

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 21 de septiembre, 2024

In recent hours the Israeli army has intensified its attacks against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon by sending fighter jets to strike targets linked to the Iranian-backed terrorist organization.

In an official statement,the IDF reported that the fighter jets struck some 110 Hezbollah targets, including rocket launchers.

These latest strikes come after another series of offensives against Hezbollah sites in Lebanon early Saturday.

מטוסי קרב של חיל-האוויר, בהכוונת אמ"ן ופיקוד הצפון, תקפו כ-290 מטרות, בהם משגרים ואלפי קנים, לצד תשתיות צבאיות נוספות במספר מרחבים בדרום לבנון משעות אחר הצהריים.



במהלך השעות האחרונות, צה"ל תקף ברצף תקיפות נוסף כ-110 מטרות של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה, בהם משגרים ותשתיות צבאיות במספר… pic.twitter.com/98OnOndIrE — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) September 21, 2024

The Israeli Army reported that throughout the day strikes hit some 400 targets of the terrorist organization, adding up the morning and late afternoon offensives. The strikes also hit rocket launchers and other facilities, said the IDF, which reported that, in total, thousands of rocket launcher barrels were hit in the attacks.

Israel is employing these offensives against Hezbollah to "dismantle and degrade" its military capabilities as it awaits the terrorist group's imminent response.

In the midst of the offensive, Hezbollah announced the death of a member, Muhammad Ubaid, from the village of al-Ansar in the Baalbek district.

The terrorist group attributed his death to the Israeli offensive.

Ubaid's casualty brings the terrorist group's death toll in clashes with Israel since October to at least 502.

As events unfold, the U.S. Embassy in Lebanon reported that the country upgraded its travel advisory to level 4 urging all U.S. citizens to leave the country on commercial flights while they are still available.

The U.S. warning comes amid "the unpredictable nature of ongoing conflict between Hezbollah and Israel" and recent Israeli Air Force strikes against the terrorist group in Beirut.

Like other Western countries, such as France, Canada and the United Kingdom, the U.S. Embassy warned that they may not be able to assist U.S. citizens who choose to stay and not leave on the remaining commercial flights.