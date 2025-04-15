China orders its airlines to suspend purchases of Boeing aircraft and spare parts

Published by Israel Duro 15 de abril, 2025

China's Communist Government ordered domestic airlines to suspend all orders of Boeing aircraft, amid an intensifying trade war between Beijing and Washington.

As reported by Bloomberg, China also asked the country's airlines "to stop all purchases of aircraft equipment and parts from U.S. firms," according to Bloomberg.

Difficulty for Chinese companies to buy U.S. parts because of tariffs

This measure, in reality, merely confirms the current state of China’s aeronautical companies, since the customs levies imposed by Beijing have already made it next to impossible for them to absorb the rising costs of aircraft and spare parts manufactured in the United States.

According to Bloomberg, the Chinese government is also considering helping airlines that lease Boeing planes and face higher costs.

"There will be no winners"

Donald Trump has made tariffs a cornerstone of his economic policy and an important diplomatic tool for wringing concessions from other countries.

The Republican tycoon imposed a universal 10% tariff but paused higher ones on dozens of trading partners for 90 days, while maintaining the pressure on China. Chinese President Xi Jinping warned Monday that protectionism "will lead nowhere" and that in a trade war "there will be no winners."