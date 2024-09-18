New explosions in Lebanon: Hezbollah's walkie talkies explode

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 18 de septiembre, 2024

A day after the explosions of pagers belonging to Hezbollah terrorists that left at least 4,000 wounded and 10 dead in Lebanon and Syria, new explosions, this time of walkie talkies, were reported this Wednesday on Lebanese territory, more precisely around Beirut and the south of the country.

According to reports, at least three people were killed and hundreds injured by the explosions, which occurred while the funeral of some Hezbollah terrorists was taking place, including that of the son of Ali Ammar, a parliamentarian and member of the terrorist organization, who was killed when his pager exploded the previous day, reported Sky News in Arabic.

Below is a footage from today, exploding during the funeral of another Hezbollah terrorist who was killed yesterday

Syrian media outlet Voice of the Capital, an opponent of the Bashar al-Assad regime, reported that Hezbollah's communication networks were attacked with high-frequency waves that caused devices and transmission stations to explode. It added that the Syrian government ordered its security forces to turn off their wireless devices and cut off telephone communication. It also asked to use only wired communication.

Reports indicate that explosions were also reported in many homes, vehicles and even solar power systems in homes in southern Lebanon.

Al Jazeera reported that the devices that exploded were of the icom f82 model.

As reported by Reuters, which cited a security source, the walkie talkies were acquired by Hezbollah about five months ago.

It should be noted that, if this source's claims are confirmed, the devices were acquired almost at the same time as the pagers that exploded last Tuesday were purchased.

Lebanese protesters attacked UN vehicles

As paramedics rushed to evacuate the wounded from the affected areas, a group of men attacked a United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) patrol with stones as it passed through the southern Lebanese town of Tyre.

UNIFIL VEHICLES ARE NOW BEING ATTACKED BY LEBANESE PEOPLE

Report: 19 Iranian Revolutionary Guard members killed by pager explosions in Syria

According to a report by Saudi media outlet Al Hadath, 19 Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps. members were killed in Deir ez-Zur, in eastern Syria, as a result of explosions of their pagers Tuesday.

Another 150 members of Iran's military organization were also injured in the blasts, the Arabic news site added.