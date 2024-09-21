Experts say Diddy Combs faces an almost unwinnable case due to the compelling evidence presented by the prosecution

Sean Diddy Combs during the filming of the Graham Norton Show on the BBC in 2023 Cordon Press

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 20 de septiembre, 2024

The rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs is facing one of those cases that are nearly impossible to win due to the sheer amount of evidence in the prosecution's possession, different legal experts told the New York Post.

In particular, the experts noted that Combs' situation bears serious similarities to other emblematic sex trafficking cases, such as that of Nxivm cult leader Keith Raniere-sentenced in 2019 to a century in prison-and that of pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who died in his jail cell under suspicious circumstances, officially attributed to suicide.

"I think [the Combs case] would actually make a stronger case particularly because [prosecutors] talk about a lot of videos," former federal prosecutor Anthony Capozzolo told the Post, who painted a bleak picture for the music mogul, charged with conspiracy to commit racketeering and sex trafficking.

The alleged crimes Combs is charged with are abhorrent. In the charging document unveiled by the prosecution, the rapper is placed at the center of a scheme that forced women to participate in "freak offs," meaning sexual acts that could last for several days.

To do so, Combs allegedly "for decades ... abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him to satisfy his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct."

Allegedly, the prosecution would be in possession of video evidence of the alleged 'freak offs', in recordings they say were used as collateral against Combs' victims.

These tapes were frequently mentioned in federal court documents made public this week.

"The irony is [the recordings are] now a treasure trove of evidence that is going to be used against him," Los Angeles-based defense attorney Neama Rahmani told the Post. "There is a lot of video evidence in this case and it’s great because witnesses can lie but a video never lies."

"The victim testimony is corroborated by the video and it’s just so powerful," the attorney added.

The rapper's court representative is Marc Agnifilo, who has experience in this type of case, as he was the same defense attorney who represented Raniere, of the Nxivm sect.

In that case, the defendant was found guilty of luring young women to his sect in upstate New York to become sex slaves.

Capozzolo, who participated in the case against Raniere, told the Post that Agnifilo could face a virtually impossible battle in defending his client.

"As a defense attorney, you can have the best laid plans and then they show one or two videos and everything goes out the window," the former prosecutor said. "So it’s a very difficult case for [Agnifilo]."

Capozzolo also asserted that, within the framework of the indictment, there is a very strong possibility that the Justice Department will go after Combs' potential accomplices to offer them enticing deals to force them to cooperate or else expose themselves to significant time behind bars.

"They see Combs is already in jail. If they get arrested they feel like they will be thrown in jail," the expert said. "So they decide to cooperate and earn themselves significantly reduced sentence."

Capozzolo also agreed that the videos presented by the prosecution could quickly tip the balance in their favor. He noted that, if the evidence is as shocking as the 2016 footage, revealed earlier this year, in which Combs is seen assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura at a hotel, it would be difficult for the jury to ignore it when rendering its verdict.

Attorney Rahmani said Combs' case is very similar to the Epstein sex case, as other celebrities could be implicated in the rapper's case. His opinion coincides with that of other experts who have compared the two cases in recent days.

"There is a whole Jeffrey Epstein-type component because of the rich and famous people involved," the lawyer said. "This is one of the worst kept secrets in Hollywood."