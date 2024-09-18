Sean 'Diddy' Combs' crimes: Orgies lasting 'days' in which he humiliated his victims

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 18 de septiembre, 2024

The New York federal judge in charge of Sean "Diddy" Combs' case ordered the rapper to remain in custody until further notice as he faces charges of racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation for prostitution.

This Tuesday, the court document with the indictment charges was unsealed along with the details of the three charges the rapper faces. It also details some of the items on the record in the court proceeding that stem from the first raid that was conducted at the rapper's Los Angeles home, when more than 1,000 bottles of baby body oil were seized, along with three assault rifles with concealed serial numbers and large amounts of cash.

According to trial documents, the case involves events that date back as far as 15 years. During this period, alleged illegal activity was carried out with the purpose of "fulfilling the personal desires of Combs, particularly those related to Comb's sexual gratification, including through the exploitation of women and the use of commercial sex workers," among other things. Combs has pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

As the indictment states, Combs was allegedly at the center of a scheme that forced women to participate in "freak offs," sexual acts that could last for several days. To do so, Combs "for decades ... abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him to satisfy his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct."

These incidents of sexual abuse and assaults were "elaborate and produced that Combs organized, directed, during which he masturbated and often electronically recorded. ... When Combs did not get his way, he was violent and subjected the victims to physical, emotional and verbal abuse to engage in the 'freak offs,'" said the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams at a press conference Tuesday morning.

Federal agents arrested Sean Combs in New York City on Monday, and he was arraigned the following day in Manhattan. It is expected that on Wednesday, he will appear again in front of the judge to appeal the denial of his bail so he can be released.

According to court reporter Meghann Cuniff, Combs' lawyers plan to post a $50 million bail on behalf of the defendant. It will make use of his $48 million Miami mansion and his mother's house as collateral. Combs would remain under house arrest in Florida or New York with a monitor on his ankle to assure he appears in court.

The penalties Combs could face if convicted could result in him spending the rest of his life behind bars.