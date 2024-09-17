Sean 'Diddy' Combs, arrested for alleged links to human trafficking ring

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 17 de septiembre, 2024

Rapper Sean Diddy Combs was arrested and taken into custody on Monday night at a Manhattan (New York) hotel for his alleged involvement in a human trafficking scheme.

Damian Williams, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York (SDNY), confirmed the arrest of the rapper, 54, without disclosing the charges he faces.

"Earlier this evening, federal agents arrested Sean Combs, based on a sealed indictment filed by the SDNY. We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time," said U.S. Attorney Williams.

In statements picked up by Fox News, Combs' attorney, Marc Agnifilo, defended his client, whom he defined as "an imperfect person without being a criminal," from what he considers to be "an unjust prosecution."

"We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office," Agnifilo said, adding that the rapper traveled "voluntarily to New York" to cooperate with the investigation.

In March, authorities conducted a raid on two of Combs' homes located in Los Angeles and Miami as part of a human trafficking investigation. He is also at the center of allegations for an attack on Cassie Ventura in 2016, who was his then girlfriend.