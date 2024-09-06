Rapper Rich Homie Quan dies

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 6 de septiembre, 2024

Authorities confirmed the death of rapper Rich Homie Quan. The artist was in his 30s and passed away in Atlanta.

The information was confirmed by the Fulton County medical examiner, who spoke to BBC News. The cause of death was not known. However, an autopsy is expected to be performed this Friday.

Rich Homie Quan rose to fame in the mid-2010s. His success came with his 2013 song "Type of Way," which he followed with the popular "Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)" in 2015. BBC recalled that he was nominated for BET and BET Hip Hop Awards.

He spent 15 months in jail in 2011 for his involvement in a series of robberies.

"Born in October 1989, Rich Homie Quan was the oldest of three siblings, and was raised in a single-parent home, according to Atlanta gig venue, Masquerade. He originally dreamt of becoming a baseball player, but eventually turned to music," detailed BBC.