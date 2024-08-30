NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets player Johnny Gaudreau killed in hit-and-run accident

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 30 de agosto, 2024

Columbus Blue Jackets (NHL) player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew died after being hit while riding their bicycles in Oldmans Township, N.J.

"The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy. Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to this wife, Meredith, his children, Noa and Johnny, his parents, their family and friends on the sudden loss of Johnny and Matthew," the franchise wrote in a statement.

The event occurred this Thursday. According to information from authorities reported by ESPN, the driver, Sean Higgins, was under the influence of alcohol at the time he hit the Gaudreau brothers. He is charged with two counts of reckless homicide.

Gaudreau, who was 31, played 763 games in the NHL, scoring 243 goals and dishing out 500 assists. In addition to playing for the Blue Jackets the last two seasons, he played for the Calgary Flames from 2013-2014 to 2021-2022.