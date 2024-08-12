Illegal immigrant who committed 22 crimes in six months remains undeported

Published by Rosana Rábago Sainz Verified by 12 de agosto, 2024

The House Judiciary Committee reported on the failure to deport an illegal migrant of Venezuelan origin who committed a total of 22 crimes in just six months.

The reason? He is being held in New York City under ICE supervision and, despite all the crimes he has committed, authorities cannot return him to his country of origin since Venezuela stopped accepting deportation flights.

But the migrant, identified as Daniel Hernández Martínez, 30, has a significant criminal record. As reported by The New York Post, Border Patrol first registered the criminal, with ties to Tren de Aragua, on Jan. 23, 2023. By then, he had already begun committing crimes and, the report assures, by September of that same year, authorities had already arrested and released him eight times on 14 charges in New York City.

A few months later, the House Judiciary Committee detailed in a report, Hernandez had accumulated "at least 22 criminal offenses" between June and November 2023.

Why, then, has Hernández Martínez not been deported? According to the acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement during Trump's presidency, Tom Homan, in statements to Fox News, it all has to do with the city in which he was detained, New York.

"The problem in New York is you have a sanctuary state and a sanctuary city, and they put politics ahead of public safety. Sanctuary cities are sanctuaries for criminals." Tom Homan, former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement during Trump's presidency

The problem intensified over the past few years due to the Biden administration's poor immigration policies. As National Border Patrol Council member Brandon Judd detailed, this would only get worse if Kamala Harris becomes president of the United States and makes Tim Walz her vice president.

"This is going to get worse under a Kamala-Walz administration. They've already made the decision that they care more about their base of support than the safety and security of the American people and that’s why we are seeing this crisis. It angers every single Border Patrol agent." Brandon Judd, member of the National Border Patrol Council

Meanwhile, authorities still don't know what they will do with Hernández Martínez, the criminal "belonging to the Tren de Aragua criminal gang" who does not appear to be leaving the United States any time soon, all because of the Biden administration's flawed immigration policies.