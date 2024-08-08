David Dutch, victim of the Trump assassination attempt, speaks out for first time since being released from hospital

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 8 de agosto, 2024

For the first time since his release from the hospital, Thomas Matthew Crooks, one of the victims from the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, has made a statement regarding the attack on Donald Trump.

David Dutch, a 57-year-old Marine veteran, was struck by two of the shots that Crooks fired from the roof of a building at the Republican rally on July 13. He was seated in the bleachers behind Donald Trump.

Upon his release from Allegheny County General Hospital, Dutch and his family released a statement that was picked up by the press. "David, his wife, Sheree, and the rest of the Dutch family wish to express their sincerest gratitude for the enormous level of support that they have received from their friends, their fellow Americans, and everyone else, whether domestic or abroad, that have kept David and his family in their prayers," the Dutch family said in a statement through their attorney at The Law Offices of Max C. Feldman.

The family also took the opportunity to thank all memebers of the emergency services and law enforcement in Butler for their efforts as he was evacuated from the scene and treated by doctors. He also took a moment to offer a few words of condolence for the fatal victim of the attack, 50-year-old firefighter Corey Comperatore.

"Further, David and his family wish to express their thoughts and prayers for the family of Corey Comperatore, who died a hero while shielding his wife and daughters from oncoming gunfire at the rally, for James Copenhaver, who survived two gunshot wounds at the rally while exercising his fundamental right to freely express his support for a political candidate, and for President Trump, who did not cower in face of danger and continues his fight to make America great again and restore America’s position as the most powerful and economically sound country in the world," the statement continued.