Benji Gregory, the child protagonist of 'Alf,' found dead at the age of 46

Authorities found actor Benji Gregory, best known as the child star of the sitcom Alf, dead in a parking lot at age 46. The information was confirmed by his sister in a conversation with the magazine TMZ.

"The actor's sister Rebecca tells TMZ her brother was found dead in his car at a Chase Bank parking lot in Peoria, AZ, on June 13," the magazine reported, which confirmed the date with the death certificate.

In that sense, the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office explained that the cause of death of the actor is still under investigation. His sister also indicated that Gregory suffered from depression, bipolar disorder and had a sleeping disorder.

"Those close to him believe he went to the bank to deposit residual checks on the 12th, fell asleep in his car and tragically died from vehicular heatstroke due to Arizona's intense summer heat," reported TMZ, which detailed that he was with his dog who also died.

Benji Gregory cemented fame playing the role of Brian Tanner in 101 episodes of Alf, which aired between 1986 and 1990.