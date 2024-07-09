Only 36% of Americans have "quite a lot" of confidence in higher education

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-09T15:29:50.000Z"}

A new survey from Gallup revealed that only 36% of Americans have "a great deal" or "a fair amount" of confidence in higher education. This level has been falling steadily since 2015 when more than half (57%) of Americans claimed to have "confidence" in college studies. According to the report:

"A growing share of American adults say they have little or no confidence in higher education. As a result, Americans are now almost evenly split among those who have a great deal or quite a lot of confidence (36%), some confidence (32%), or little to no confidence (32%) in higher education. When Gallup first measured confidence in higher education in 2015, 57% were very or somewhat confident and 10% were somewhat or not at all confident."

The poll found that 67% of respondents said the U.S. higher education system is going in the "wrong direction," while 31% say it is going in the right direction. Lumina vice president Courtney Brown stated:

"It's sad to see that confidence has not grown at all. What surprises me is that people who have little or no confidence are actually increasing."

College is "too expensive"

30% of respondents indicated that college is "too expensive." Another 24% feel students are "not being adequately educated" or are not being taught what they need to succeed:

"For about one-third of Americans with very little or no confidence in higher education, perceptions that colleges are pushing certain political agendas or are not teaching the right kinds of skills are at the forefront of their concerns."

The poll also found that "of Americans who lack confidence in higher education, "41% cite that colleges are 'too progressive,' trying to 'indoctrinate' or 'brainwash' students, or do not allow students to think for themselves as reasons for their opinions."