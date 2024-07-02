Supreme Court reviews FDA's power to regulate e-cigarettes and hears case on age limits for porn sites

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 7min ago

The Supreme Court has decided to review the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) tough regulations on e-cigarettes. The court will determine whether the agency has the power to take action on the issue.

"The court’s decision means the justices will once again be tasked with assessing the federal agency’s decisions and scientific expertise after they heard a case this term concerning the FDA’s regulation of a key abortion drug,” CNN reported.

Similarly, the court will also review a lawsuit over Texas' age verification requirements for sexually explicit websites. The lawsuit is based on the First Amendment. In that regard, CNN reported that the high court also granted "appeal from the adult entertainment industry challenging the prohibition on First Amendment grounds.”

A federal appeals court reaffirmed in March that pornography sites in Texas must enforce age verification to prevent minors from accessing adult websites.

The state's attorney general, Ken Paxton, celebrated the development and argued that this is a major victory in defense of children. "PornHub has now deactivated its website in Texas. Sites like PornHub are on the run because Texas has a law that aims to prevent them from showing material obscene and harmful to children," Paxton wrote on his X account.