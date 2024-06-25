Family seeks compensation from NASA for space debris that struck their home

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 0min ago

A family is suing NASA for more than $80,000 after a piece of space debris fell from space and went through the roof of their Florida home. The case was reported by the law firm Cranfill Sumner in a statement. Mica Nguyen Worthy, an associate at the firm, is representing the family.

According to the firm, on March 8, 2024, a piece of space debris fell on Alejandro Otero's family home while his son Daniel was inside, leaving a sizable hole from the roof to the floor. NASA confirmed that the space debris came from its flight support equipment used to mount the batteries on the cargo pad.

"The damages for the Otero family members include non-insured property damage loss, business interruption damages, emotional/mental anguish damages, and the costs for assistance from third parties required in the process. Additionally, the Oteros’ homeowner’s insurance carrier submitted a simultaneous claim for the damages to the property that it had subrogated," Cranfill Sumner said.

"My clients are seeking adequate compensation to account for the stress and impact that this event had on their lives," said attorney Mica Nguyen Worthy.