Early voting for the midterm elections on Nov. 3 continues to draw millions of participants across the United States. In Wisconsin, election officials have recorded 513,602 returned absentee ballots as of Tuesday, Oct. 27, according to The Center Square in a report published by Just the News.

Of that total, 251,092 were citizens who voted via in-person absentee voting, which has been available in the state since Oct. 20.

For reference, in the 2022 legislative elections, 741,795 absentee ballots were returned in Wisconsin, including 318,130 cast in person. The comparison, however, is still preliminary, as voting this year is still ongoing.

In Wisconsin, voters will decide, among other races, who will become governor, in a race between Democrat David Crowley and Republican Tom Tiffany. Seats in the House of Representatives are also up for grabs, including races in the 1st and 3rd districts.

Texas and Georgia report high early voter turnout

This electoral trend is also evident in other states.

In Texas, more than 4.2 million people had voted during the first six days of the early voting period, according to a statement from the Secretary of State's office released on Oct. 26. The figure represented approximately 22% of the 19 million registered voters.

In-person early voting began on Oct. 19 and will continue through Friday, the 30th. Officials noted that the figures are preliminary and may change as counties update their reports.

Meanwhile, Georgia surpassed 2 million in-person early votes as of 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

According to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a total of 2,000,452 citizens had voted in person, while another 97,382 absentee ballots had been accepted, for a total of 2,097,834 early votes recorded through both methods.

In-person in-person turnout was 22% higher than that recorded during the same period in the 2022 elections, according to state authorities.

Florida, North Carolina and Pennsylvania also have votes

In Florida, official records compiled through Oct. 27 showed approximately 3.15 million early votes: 1.66 million cast in person and 1.49 million ballots returned by mail.

In North Carolina, the total stood at 1,773,889 votes, including 1,708,048 in-person votes and 65,841 mail-in ballots accepted by election officials.

In Pennsylvania, where mail-in voting is particularly significant, 895,099 ballots had been returned, out of more than 1.29 million sent to voters, according to official data compiled through Oct. 27.

These figures, which are subject to change, come from reports by state election authorities compiled by the FundVoter's early voting tracking system. The states also maintain their own public information portals.

What do these figures indicate ahead of Nov. 3?

The data reflect voter turnout prior to Election Day, but do not indicate which party is receiving the most votes.

Some states publish information on the party affiliation of voters who have already cast their ballots. However, a voter's party affiliation does not necessarily reflect the candidate they supported, and ballots cast early do not constitute election results.

The University of Florida's Election Lab maintains a national tracking system for early voting, updated with data provided by state authorities.

With Election Day set for Tuesday, Nov. 3, the coming days will be crucial for completing the early voting period and monitoring how voter turnout evolves before the polls open.