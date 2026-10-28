Musician Neil Young filed a $10 million lawsuit against the Trump 47 Committee on Monday, claiming copyright infringement for its use of Rockin' in a Free World at a campaign rally.

In the filing, Young alleges that his 1989 hit was played just before President Donald Trump took the stage at a Youngstown, Ohio, rally on Oct. 12, The Hill reported.

According to the lawsuit, the song is a “blistering anthem that contrasts the hollow promises of American political rhetoric with the harsh realities faced by the poor, homeless and forgotten.”

The song, according to the filing, aims to capture the irony of "celebrating freedom that clearly isn't shared by all," which is “the opposite of everything that Donald J. Trump stands for.”

Young has previously filed copyright infringement claims when the Trump campaign has used his songs.

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