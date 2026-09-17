Trump appoints bishop Robert Barron to the Commission on International Religious Freedom

Published by Williams Perdomo 17 de septiembre, 2026

Donald Trump appointed Catholic Bishop Robert Barron as a new member of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), the commission announced on Sept. 16.

Barron, who leads the Diocese of Winona-Rochester in Minnesota, was appointed along with Pastor Andrew Brunson and former director of the U.S. National Policy Council Joe Grogan. All three appointments were made by President Trump.

A bishop with a background in media and religious organizations

Robert Barron is the founder of Word on Fire Catholic Ministries, an organization dedicated to Catholic evangelization. He also hosted the documentary series "Catholicism," which aired on the U.S. public broadcaster PBS.

In 2015, Pope Francis appointed him auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles. He later became bishop of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester.

Before joining the USCIRF, Barron also served on the Commission on Religious Freedom, a body focused on domestic issues.

What is the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom?

The USCIRF is an independent body of the U.S. government charged with monitoring, analyzing and reporting on the state of religious freedom abroad.

The commission makes foreign policy recommendations to the president, secretary of state, and Congress, with the aim of preventing religious persecution and promoting freedom of religion or belief.

Its composition is established by the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998. It consists of nine commissioners appointed on a bipartisan basis: three by the president, three by Senate leaders and three by House leaders.

With the appointments of Barron, Brunson and Grogan, the USCIRF reported that it once again has the full complement of commissioners provided for by law.