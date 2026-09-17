María Elvira Salazar criticizes Trump over his immigration policy: ‘Some of your immigration enforcement measures have gone too far’
The Republican representative from Miami addresses the president, saying that the Hispanic voters who helped elect him to the White House in 2024 "feel betrayed." The ad, paid for by her campaign, comes seven weeks before the midterms.
Rep. María Elvira Salazar (R-Fla.) released an ad Thursday filmed in front of the White House in which she questions some of the immigration measures promoted by President Donald Trump.
"Mr. President, some of your immigration enforcement measures have gone too far," Salazar states. She maintains that in July 50% of those detained by ICE had no criminal convictions or pending charges.
"Be careful what your advisors are telling you about immigration policy," she exclaimed.
Hispanics "feel betrayed"
Salazar also warned the president about the impact of these policies on Hispanic voters who supported his candidacy in 2024.
"The very same Hispanics who helped you reach the White House in 2024 feel betrayed today."
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Salazar: "A dignified life in this promised land"
The representative stated that Trump could be to immigration what Lincoln was to slavery and Reagan to communism, but clarified that she is not proposing amnesty.
"I'm talking about giving them a dignified life in this promised land."
The ad, about 30 seconds long, was paid for by Salazar for Congress and approved by the congresswoman.
What is the DIGNITY Act?
The bill proposes a seven-year temporary status for those who meet requirements such as having no serious criminal record, paying taxes, paying a fee and abiding by the law. Afterward, they could apply for permanent residency through a "Redemption" program. It also includes border control measures, employment verification, reforms to the asylum system, and provisions for certain DACA and TPS recipients.
The bill was referred to House committees on July 16, 2025, but as of September 17, 2026, it has not been approved or brought to a full House vote. It remains in committee and is not currently law.
In November 2025, the congresswoman published "Dignity Not Citizenship" in English, and in December, the Spanish edition, "Dignidad, No Ciudadanía." The book advocates for secure borders and conditional legal status, and rejects both blanket amnesty and mass raids as the sole policy.