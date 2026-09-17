María Elvira Salazar criticizes Trump over his immigration policy: ‘Some of your immigration enforcement measures have gone too far’

Published by Carlos Dominguez 17 de septiembre, 2026

Rep. María Elvira Salazar (R-Fla.) released an ad Thursday filmed in front of the White House in which she questions some of the immigration measures promoted by President Donald Trump.

"Mr. President, some of your immigration enforcement measures have gone too far," Salazar states. She maintains that in July 50% of those detained by ICE had no criminal convictions or pending charges.

"Be careful what your advisors are telling you about immigration policy," she exclaimed.

Hispanics "feel betrayed"

Salazar also warned the president about the impact of these policies on Hispanic voters who supported his candidacy in 2024.

"The very same Hispanics who helped you reach the White House in 2024 feel betrayed today."

Salazar: "A dignified life in this promised land"

The representative stated that Trump could be to immigration what Lincoln was to slavery and Reagan to communism, but clarified that she is not proposing amnesty.

"I'm talking about giving them a dignified life in this promised land."

The ad, about 30 seconds long, was paid for by Salazar for Congress and approved by the congresswoman.