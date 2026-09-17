Orlando Salazar tells Glenn Beck that 'a lot of damage has been done' by immigration raids and calls for a guest-worker program

Published by Carlos Dominguez 17 de septiembre, 2026

In 2024, the Republican Party achieved one of its best results among Hispanic voters, but that progress is now at risk of being lost.

Orlando Salazar, founder and CEO of VOZ Media, warned in an interview with Glenn Beck that the Trump administration entered its second term with an exceptional opportunity to solidify Hispanic support, but that its immigration strategy has damaged that relationship.

The problem with ICE quotas

The Republicans' strength among Hispanic voters in 2024 was no accident. Trump's message on the border, security, the economy and opposition to socialism resonated with voters who, for decades, had overwhelmingly supported the Democratic Party.

However, Salazar believes that Republicans are heading into the midterms with some challenges. During "The Glenn Beck Program" he stated that the president "had the Hispanic community in the palm of his hand after the 2024 elections," but that the immigration crackdown began to take a turn that Hispanic voters did not expect.

Salazar was clear: we must remember how these people came to the country, because the Biden administration "allowed them to come in." According to the founder of VOZ, that was an "invasion by invitation." The problem, he added, is that there are now between 15 and 20 million illegal immigrants and a new administration that wants to deport them all.

The founder of VOZ explained that he supports deporting criminals and enforcing the law. He told Beck, however, that the conflict arises with the quotas that ICE agents must meet, and that's when they start going after "everybody." Salazar explains that, to meet their quotas, they go after both those looking for work at the neighborhood store and those who have been in the country for years and have children in school. “The PR problem that it creates is very big,” he said.

A guest worker program

During the interview, Beck recounted a story in which ICE agents go to a Mexican restaurant, eat, and then arrest everyone. "I thought, all those people should have been fired," Beck exclaimed. "That almost looks like you're rubbing it into people's faces." Salazar said that "those are the stories that are hurting the president right now."

When asked how President Trump is going to solve that problem, the founder of VOZ said that what's needed is "a guest-worker program." Bessent argues that working-class wages have risen as undocumented workers have left the labor market. Salazar counters that "the problem is that we still need workers."

The founder of VOZ told Beck that many of the immigrants working in the United States are not seeking citizenship: they want to work legally and be able to return to their home countries to visit their families. Salazar also stated that these people "are loyal to this country… but they're here to make their families' lives better."

When asked what will happen in the midterms, Salazar was blunt: "a lot of damage has been done." For the founder of VOZ, Kristi Noem was a problem, and her rhetoric came across as somewhat insulting.