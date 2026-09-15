Mitch McConnell returned to the Senate after 3 months away and made the Farm Bill a priority

Published by Joaquín Núñez 14 de septiembre, 2026

Mitch McConnell returned to the Senate. The Republican from Kentucky returned after months of absence and cast his first vote since June 11. Photographers captured McConnell's return; he was seen in a wheelchair and answered questions from reporters. Among other things, he stated that he would work toward the passage of the Farm Bill.

On June 14, McConnell suffered a severe fall that required him to be hospitalized. Weeks later, amid uncertainty and various speculations about his health, the senator released a statement accompanied by a photograph of him with his wife, Elaine Chao, taken at the rehabilitation center. In the message, he revealed that he had briefly lost consciousness, although medical tests ruled out fractures, a stroke and a heart attack.

In early August, he confirmed that he had been medically discharged and would continue his recovery at home, waiting to fully recover before returning to the Senate.

McConnell announced on Monday that he would return to the Senate that very night: "My recovery has been a long and often frustrating process, and the lingering effects of childhood polio haven’t made it any easier. I’m still not quite back to 100%, but I’ve assured Leader John Thune that, as I continue with physical therapy on the advice of my doctors, I will do my best to be present for tough votes when our Conference needs me."

"Elaine and I are very grateful for all the continued well wishes from our fellow Kentuckians, and I’m glad to get back to more of business as usual on their behalf this month," he added.

In his absence, the 84-year-old senator missed dozens of votes, including important nominations such as that of Todd Blanche for attorney general.

In February 2025, McConnell announced that he would not seek reelection in 2026, meaning his current term will be the last of a four-decade career in the Senate. Following a heated Republican primary in Kentucky, Congressman Andy Barr won the nomination and is expected to succeed McConnell in the Senate beginning in Jan. 2027.

What did McConnell say upon his return to the Senate?

Specifically, the Republican returned on Monday night to vote in favor of Matthew Byrne, the Trump administration's nominee to serve as a district judge for the Southern District of Ohio.

Before casting his vote, he spoke with a group of reporters standing outside the Senate chamber. "After two years, two decades, actually, of dodging your questions, I wasn’t sure how many of you would be here today. So I’m glad to see you. Time to get back to work, finish the job of this Congress," McConnell said.

"I’m here to work on the farm bill, it’s important to my state. And as I think you know I have an ongoing interest in NATO and backing up our good friends who are totally in a fight against the Russians," he added.