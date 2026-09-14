High-ranking officials in the federal government confirm ongoing investigations into alleged immigration irregularities involving Congresswoman Ilhan Omar

Ilhan Omar shouts as President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address on February 24, 2026.Kenny HOLSTON / POOL / AFP.

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 13 de septiembre, 2026

During an appearance on the program "The Sunday Briefing," Border Czar Tom Homan confirmed that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is conducting an ongoing investigation involving Minnesota Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar.

Although he declined to provide procedural details, the official confirmed that Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) is conducting ongoing investigations.

When asked directly whether the federal government has evidence of alleged naturalization or immigration fraud, Homan remained tight-lipped about specific evidence. However, he emphasized the principle of equality before the law for all citizens, regardless of their political office.

"If someone committed an immigration violation, if someone committed marriage fraud or something similar, regardless of whether they are a member of Congress or not, no one is above the law," Homan stated, adding that he will let the specialized agencies proceed with the investigations.

Background on the allegations and the Executive Branch's position

Homan's statements align with earlier remarks by other senior administration officials.

Recently, DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin hinted in a podcast interview that federal authorities are reviewing the lawmaker's family background and possible irregularities in her entry into the country, warning of the legal avenues available if they prove document fraud.

Vice President JD Vance spoke in previous months about the need to examine the congresswoman's legal status.

In various public statements, Vance noted that reports of Omar's marital ties warranted a thorough review by the Department of Justice and the White House's immigration policy counsel, insisting that the law be applied impartially.

Controversies surrounding the Democratic lawmaker have revolved for years around public questions regarding her past marriages.

The congresswoman's camp has categorically rejected such allegations, previously describing them as politically motivated attacks and lies with no basis in official public records.

The denaturalization process under federal law

When asked about the legal consequences of proven fraud in the citizenship application process, Homan explained that the U.S. legal framework provides formal mechanisms to revoke citizenship for deliberate misrepresentation.

He explained that denaturalization applies when it is proven that an individual lied or misrepresented essential information during the naturalization process.

"If someone lies during that process to become a citizen, and we can prove that, in fact, they lied or misrepresented the facts, we can absolutely revoke their citizenship," the federal official stated, noting that this is a procedure with historical precedents in the country's case law.

Representative Ilhan Omar has not issued an official statement in response to Homan's remarks.