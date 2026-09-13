Johnson says Congress must approve $5,000 checks promised by Trump

Published by Williams Perdomo 13 de septiembre, 2026

House Speaker Mike Johnson stated that Congress must work to reach a consensus on President Donald Trump's promise to deliver $5,000 checks to Americans, a proposal the president made contingent on a Republican victory in the midterm election.

During an interview on the program “Meet the Press” on NBC, Johnson pledged to work to move the initiative forward, though he did not guarantee that citizens would receive the money if Republicans retain control of both chambers of Congress.

"I commit that Congress will work through it and find consensus on that, like I have to do everything else" the speaker of the House said when asked if he could guarantee that Americans would receive the checks in the event of a Republican victory in the midterms.

Johnson noted that reaching an agreement "takes some time" and pointed out that Republicans hold narrow majorities in Congress.

"I never go out and give big commitments on the front end because I’ve got to work through it, and that’s what we do every single day," he added.

When asked if he was willing to back Trump's campaign promise, Johnson assured that he would work hand in hand with the president—as he said he routinely does—to fulfill the commitments made to Americans.