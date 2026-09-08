Attorney for Lindsay Clancy asks President Trump to pardon his client

Published by Joseph Weber 8 de septiembre, 2026

The lead attorney for Lindsay Clancy, whose murder trial in connection with the death of her three young children ended last week in a hung jury, is asking President Trump to pardon his client.

"Mr. President, I would hope that you would consider this young lady and the person she is, what she's been through, and consider a pardon," attorney Kevin Reddington said Tuesday in a "Good Morning America" interview.

Reddington also said he's hopeful for an agreement between the defense and the district attorney.

Clancy pleaded not guilty to three murder charges for the Jan. 24, 2023, deaths of her 5-year-old daughter Cora, 3-year-old son Dawson and infant son Callan at the family's in suburban Boston.

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