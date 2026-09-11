Sabalenka, Rybakina dash American hopes at US Open, eliminate Pegula and Gauff to reach final

Published by Israel Duro 11 de septiembre, 2026

The much-anticipated all-American final at the US Open between Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff remained a dream for fans. Both American players were defeated on the court by the current world No. 1, Aryna Sabalenka, and the player who will replace her at the top of the women's tennis rankings starting Monday, Elena Rybakina.

The Belarusian reached her fourth straight final and will compete for her third consecutive title in New York with a comfortable victory, while Rybakina struggled against Gauff and even had to come back from a set down.

"It's a final, and I feel like it doesn't matter who's on the other side—you just have to give it your all," said the Kazakhstani player about Saturday's final match. With Sabalenka, "we motivate each other when we play these matches," she explained. "It's great to play against someone who pushes you to the limit."

End of Sabalenka's two-year reign

The two have faced each other 17 times, with Sabalenka winning 10. Rybakina prevailed in the first Grand Slam final of the year at the Australian Open, and on Wednesday ended Sabalenka's nearly two-year reign at the top of the world rankings.

Still, Flushing Meadows is a stronghold for the Belarusian. On these fast courts, she is unbeaten in her last 20 matches, and now she has the chance to clinch the first three consecutive titles since Serena Williams' run from 2012 to 2014.

Holding onto the top spot "was one of my goals, but right now there's not much I can do. I didn't perform very well midway through the season," Sabalenka told reporters.

"Elena seized the moment, played really well, and took the No. 1 spot," she explained. "I can only focus on myself and try to do my best now to keep the race close and maybe reclaim it someday."

Sabalenka's comfortable victory

On Thursday, Sabalenka needed only one hour and 20 minutes to defeat Pegula 7-5, 6-2—a player she had already beaten in the 2024 final and last year's semifinals in New York. "In the last match I played against Jessica, it was almost impossible for me to get the win," recalled the winner. "I'm so happy I was able to show this level of tennis."

Unlike last year, when she took the first set, Pegula was unable this time to contain Sabalenka's firepower, who didn't concede a single break. "Her level of play was probably the highest I've ever seen from her," Pegula conceded. "Honestly, I'm not that upset; I don't think there was much I could have done today," said the New Yorker, who, at 32, has yet to win her long-awaited first major title.

Michelle Obama and Ronaldo Nazario in the audience Celebrities such as former First Lady Michelle Obama and former Brazilian soccer player Ronaldo were in attendance to enjoy the women's semifinals—the first to feature the top four seeds since 1975.

Rybakina comes from behind to beat Gauff, dashing the crowd's hopes for their favorite

The excitement came in the second match, in which Rybakina made her debut as the new No. 1 on the tour with a formidable comeback against Gauff, winning 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

The Kazakhstani player recovered from a slow start and weathered the stifling atmosphere on center court, which favored her protégé Gauff, who was seeking a second title after her 2023 victory. "I know you wanted Coco to win, and it was a real battle," Rybakina told the crowd. "I stayed positive and told myself I had to fight and play my best tennis, and somehow I won the match."

In the first set, Gauff overwhelmed Rybakina with her athleticism and an accurate serve, with which she fired four aces. With her only break, Gauff took a 4-2 lead and clinched the first set against a frustrated Rybakina, who stormed off to the locker room.

But the Kazakhstani already had the formula to come back against Gauff, following her August victory in the Toronto semifinals, and got back on track with the help of Gauff, who handed her the second set with a double fault. Outplayed, Gauff drew on her fighting spirit to get back into the match at the last moment, but Rybakina sealed the deal with a decisive break.

The men's semifinals will take place on Friday, featuring a matchup between Americans Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe and another between Germany's Alexander Zverev, the top seed, and Russia's Karen Khachanov.