Charlie Kirk was passionate about the Cross: Let us follow his example

10 de septiembre, 2026

"Good men must die, but death can't kill their names." —Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk was clear about one thing: standing up for what you believe in must be a priority. And he didn't just say it. He devoted a good part of his life to defending what he considered fundamental: God, family, and country. In that order.

A year after the activist's brutal murder, his example should lead us to reflect on our own convictions and, for those of us who believe in God, to also remember that the Lord's will is always good, pleasing, and perfect.

To speak of Charlie Kirk solely in political terms would be to scratch only the surface. Above any political debate was his faith. Kirk never hid the fact that he was a Christian, nor did he try to make his faith more palatable to those who thought differently. He spoke of Jesus. He spoke of God. And he did so convinced that faith is not something that should be confined to the private sphere.

That, too, is part of his legacy.

For Kirk, defending God, family, and country wasn't just about repeating slogans. It was a way of understanding life. And at the heart of that way of life was his relationship with Christ.

This isn't about idealizing him. Charlie Kirk wasn't perfect—because no man is. It's about recognizing something that seems increasingly difficult today: he was convinced that there are things worth defending and that our beliefs have little value if we aren't able to live by them.

And that should give us pause.

We Christians, too, can fall into the comfort of living out our faith in silence. We say we love Jesus, we go to church, we pray, we read the Bible. But what happens when our faith is no longer comfortable? What do we do when saying we believe in Christ might provoke mockery, criticism, or discomfort?

Christ never asked us to follow him only when it was easy.

The Cross is, precisely, the greatest reminder that true love also involves sacrifice. Jesus knew what awaited Him, and yet, He walked toward it. He did not stop loving because He knew He would suffer. He did not stop proclaiming the truth because He knew there would be consequences.

Perhaps that is why the faith of Charlie Kirk deserves to be remembered along with his convictions.

After his murder, there were those who mocked his faith and even those who tried to justify his death. It is difficult to understand how anyone could find satisfaction in the murder of a father, a husband, and a human being. And it is even more difficult to understand that some would use his death to attack what he considered most important: his faith in Christ.

But that shouldn't make us lose sight of what's essential.

We don't have to be perfect to talk about Jesus. We don't have to have all the answers. Nor do we have to pretend to have a faith we don't possess. But we should be able to say, without shame, that we love Christ.

Because if we truly believe that Jesus changed history; if we believe in his death and resurrection; if we believe that his sacrifice on the Cross is the greatest expression of God's love for humanity, why would we hide it?

Charlie Kirk was not afraid to proclaim it.

A year after his assassination, his life reminds us that our convictions have value when we are willing to live by them. That the family deserves to be defended. That loving our country should not make us ashamed. And that our faith should not be relegated to the private sphere when we believe that Christ is the center of our lives.

In the end, perhaps that is the best way to remember Charlie Kirk: by remembering what he stood for and asking ourselves if we have the same courage to stand up for what we believe in.

Death may take a life. It does not necessarily take away what that life chose to fight for.

And if there is one thing we must learn from Christ, it is that the Cross was never the end.

Nor was the tomb.