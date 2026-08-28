Fetterman and a world turned upside down: 71% of democrats disapprove of him, while 74% of republicans approve of him
75% of Pennsylvania Democrats say they would not vote for the senator in a 2028 primary, according to a new Morning Scrapple poll.
Democratic Senator John Fetterman faces strong opposition among voters in his own party in Pennsylvania, while maintaining a considerably higher approval rating among Republicans, according to a new poll by Morning Scrapple released by InteractivePolls.
71% of Democrats disapprove of Fetterman, while 74% of Republicans approve of his performance, according to the poll. This contrast makes the senator an unusual figure in the state's partisan politics: he faces strong opposition among members of his own party but enjoys majority support among Republican voters.
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This situation is also reflected in voter preferences looking ahead to 2028. 75% of Pennsylvania Democrats say they would not vote for Fetterman in a 2028 Democratic primary for the Senate.
Among voters overall, Fetterman has a 44% approval rating and a 48% disapproval rating, according to the poll results.
A favorite among Republicans
Fetterman, who was elected to the Senate from Pennsylvania in 2022, has taken positions that at various times have put him at odds with sectors of the Democratic Party. That rift is now reflected in the Morning Scrapple results, which show an unusual scenario for a Democratic senator: more support among Republicans than among members of his own party.