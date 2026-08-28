Fetterman and a world turned upside down: 71% of democrats disapprove of him, while 74% of republicans approve of him

Published by Williams Perdomo 28 de agosto, 2026

Democratic Senator John Fetterman faces strong opposition among voters in his own party in Pennsylvania, while maintaining a considerably higher approval rating among Republicans, according to a new poll by Morning Scrapple released by InteractivePolls.

71% of Democrats disapprove of Fetterman, while 74% of Republicans approve of his performance, according to the poll. This contrast makes the senator an unusual figure in the state's partisan politics: he faces strong opposition among members of his own party but enjoys majority support among Republican voters.

This situation is also reflected in voter preferences looking ahead to 2028. 75% of Pennsylvania Democrats say they would not vote for Fetterman in a 2028 Democratic primary for the Senate.

Among voters overall, Fetterman has a 44% approval rating and a 48% disapproval rating, according to the poll results.