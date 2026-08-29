New York: Mamdani, facing fiscal constraints, unexpectedly clashes with the teachers' union that backed his candidacy

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 29 de agosto, 2026

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is embroiled in an unexpected clash with one of his most important allies in the education sector as the school year approaches.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the Democratic socialist mayor filed a lawsuit last week to block a City Council bill that would have granted one-time bonuses of $10,000 to the lowest-paid school aides, most of whom are workers who assist students with special needs.

According to the report, the lawsuit marked a surprising rift between Mamdani and the United Federation of Teachers (UFT), the union that represents both those aides and teachers in the nation's largest school system. The UFT backed his candidacy in last year's elections, and Mamdani expressed his support for this type of bonus during the campaign, making the demand a politically awkward turn of events for his administration, his electoral base, and his allies.

Union president Michael Mulgrew, who represents 200,000 workers, had threatened months earlier to wage "all-out war" if the mayor attempted to block the legislation, according to a statement he made to The New York Times in an interview earlier this summer. Michael Petrilli, president of the Thomas B. Fordham Institute, told the WSJ that such rifts are rare between Democratic politicians and teachers' unions, precisely because the latter represent a key electoral base that politicians typically avoid confronting.

The city employs about 25,000 school aides, known as paraprofessionals, whose salaries start at approximately $32,000 per year. In late July, the City Council unanimously passed the law granting the additional $10,000 payments. Mamdani chose not to veto it, allowing it to become law automatically. Days later, however, he sued the City Council itself in state court, arguing that the measure would cost the city about $325 million.

The mayor's legal strategy seeks to reaffirm his executive authority over labor contract negotiations. According to the WSJ, the lawsuit argues that the bonuses violate a decades-old law stipulating that collective bargaining between unions and the mayor's office, not City Council legislation, should determine wage compensation. Allowing the law to stand would open the door for unions to seek wage increases by circumventing the traditional bargaining process, the lawsuit warns.

City Council President Julie Menin, a Democrat, defended the legislation, arguing that the mayor was expected to negotiate the raises or include them in the budget approved at the beginning of the year. Since that did not happen, the City Council decided to move forward on its own. Menin emphasized that school aides are underpaid and that raising their wages would help fill the 1,600 current vacancies for that position.

Mulgrew defended the legislation as a necessary response to the chronic staffing shortage, and announced that his union filed an amicus motion this week to intervene in the legal proceedings. A spokesperson for the mayor's office said the lawsuit seeks to ensure labor negotiations are resolved at the bargaining table, not through political intervention, and noted that Mamdani is in talks with the union to address the need for fair compensation.

Analysts cited by the WSJ warn that the episode could strain Mamdani's relationship with part of the base that propelled him to the mayor's office. This isn't the first time his administration has clashed with fiscal realities: the mayor had previously delayed a state law to reduce class sizes and halted the expansion of a rental voucher program—both initiatives he had supported as a candidate.