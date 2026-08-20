Fewer bureaucrats and more funding for students: Greg Abbott sets a strict cap on administrative spending in Texas schools

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 19 de agosto, 2026

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced a new education initiative to reduce administrative overhead in the state's school districts and ensure taxpayer funds are directed to classroom instruction.

The proposal seeks to curb the expansion of bureaucratic positions and channel public investment toward student instruction.

"Texas has made historic investments in public education to provide our teachers and students with the resources they need to succeed," Governor Abbott stated. "Those dollars belong in the classroom; they should not be wasted on bloated bureaucracy.

"Administrators must be held accountable for their reckless spending and for diverting attention from what really matters: the students."

A mandatory cap on bureaucratic spending

The state executive's plan mandates that school districts allocate at least 70% of their budget to activities directly related to classroom instruction.

With this requirement, the state administration aims to eliminate redundant administrative burdens, streamline district central office staff, and redirect those resources toward teacher pay raises, school equipment, and academic achievement programs.

The measure is part of a series of reforms recently promoted by the governor's office to restructure Texas's public education system.

In recent weeks, Abbott has proposed strengthening penalties for sex offenders in school settings, limiting screen use in the classroom to restore the teacher's central role, creating student success academies focused on reading and math, and eradicating any attempt at foreign influence in the state's public schools.

With this package of measures, the state government seeks to consolidate a more efficient educational model, free of bureaucratic red tape and focused exclusively on academic excellence and student protection.