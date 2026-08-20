A Chinese citizen is accused of committing voter fraud and impersonating a Massachusetts resident

Published by Joaquín Núñez 19 de agosto, 2026

The Department of Justice (DOJ) reported that a Chinese citizen was charged with fraudulently registering to vote and casting a fraudulent ballot in the 2024 presidential election. According to the charges filed in Massachusetts, Yupeng Sun allegedly used the identity of another lawful permanent resident to cast his vote.

According to the indictment, Sun submitted his voter registration electronically on October 10, 2024. A few weeks later, on October 31, he allegedly went to Malden City Hall to cast an early vote using the resident's identity.

Furthermore, after registering and casting a vote allegedly using the victim's identity, Sun reportedly filed a complaint against that same person with federal authorities, accusing her of voting illegally despite not being a U.S. citizen.

In April and May 2026, Sun allegedly sent several anonymous tips to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), claiming that the victim had voted in the 2024 presidential election and was a permanent resident, not a U.S. citizen.

Previously, Sun allegedly used the identities of the victim and his wife to file fraudulent forms with USCIS intended to request the relinquishment of their permanent resident status. When the couple returned from an international trip in June of that year, authorities confiscated their Green Cards and placed them in removal proceedings. An immigration judge subsequently restored their permanent resident status after finding their testimony credible and receiving a forensic analysis that determined they had not signed the forms.

In the wake of the case, the DOJ announced that Sun had been formally charged with one count of fraudulent voter registration and one count of fraudulent voting.

"The charges of fraudulent registration and fraudulent voting each provide for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. The defendant is subject to deportation upon completion of any sentence imposed," the DOJ stated in a press release.

Assistant U.S. Attorney James Nagelberg of the Major Crimes Unit is leading the prosecution in this case.