Mixed results for Trump in Wyoming: Barlow wins the gubernatorial primary as Hageman prevails in the Senate race

Published by Joaquín Núñez 18 de agosto, 2026

Donald Trump had mixed results in Wyoming's Republican primaries. While Harriet Hageman won the Senate primary, his gubernatorial candidate lost to Eric Barlow.

After Senator Cynthia Lummis retired, the president endorsed Hageman, a congresswoman representing the state's single congressional district, to succeed her. The congresswoman won comfortably with 63% of the vote in the primary, far ahead of Sam Mead, former mayor of Kirby, who received 29%.

"Wyoming has always been a pioneer for the rights of individuals, and I am grateful to the people of our great state for entrusting me with the responsibility of promoting and defending our ideals in Congress at this moment in history. It comes at a turning point, as we are engaged in a struggle for the existence of the United States of America as we know them, with patriots on one side and a rising tide of Marxists on the other," Hageman said on social media, where she also thanked Trump for his support.

"It will take all of us to fight them off, and I will be proud to serve as a vigilant lookout and champion for Wyoming in the Senate," she added. Hageman will face James Byrd, a former state representative, in November.

In the Republican primary for governor, the Associated Press declared Eric Barlow, former speaker of the Wyoming House of Representatives and state senator, the winner. Barlow built his campaign around his political experience in the state.

With 35% of the votes counted, the state senator led with 44%. Trailing behind were Megan Degenfelder, Wyoming's Superintendent of Public Instruction, and retired Colonel Brent Bien. Degenfelder had President Trump's backing.

Barlow, 60, will face Ken Casner, the Democratic candidate who advanced unopposed in his party's primary, in November.