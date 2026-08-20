ANALYSIS
Leftist El Sayed wants to go further than Sanders and calls for 'public control' of AI in the Senate race in Michigan
On the "Head in the Office" podcast, El Sayed was asked if he supported public ownership of companies, as Sanders proposes. The candidate replied, "I agree that we need public ownership, but I also agree that we need some system of public control."
The left-wing candidate for the U.S. Senate in Michigan, Abdul El Sayed, stated that he wanted to "take it a step further" than Bernie Sanders's model of public ownership of large artificial intelligence companies. He advocated for "some system of public control."
El-Sayed, the former health director for Wayne County, based his campaign on proposals such as Medicare for All, an end to military aid to Israel , and campaign finance reform. His victory confirms the rise of more radical positions within the Democratic Party, but it also increases the risk of alienating moderate voters in a state that Donald Trump won by a narrow margin in 2024.
More left-wing than Bernie Sanders
On the podcast Head in the Office, El Sayed was asked if he supported public ownership of companies, as proposed by Sanders. The candidate replied: "I want to actually take it a step further. I agree that we need public ownership, but I also agree that we need some system of public control."
The leftist posed a rhetorical question about the limits of democracy in the face of AI: "What is the point of democracy if it's not to protect us from existential risk? And, right now, there is no regulation."
According to Fox News, El-Sayed did not explicitly call for the government to seize or take over private AI companies. He did, however, speak of "public control" through public seats on corporate boards or an oversight body.
Regarding the power of tech companies in Washington, he added: "We need leaders who both understand the technological risk and are not bought off by the AI industry itself. It is mission critical right now for our future."
Politics
Fetterman lashes out at his own party over the candidacy of 'communist' El-Sayed
Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón
A candidate who raises questions ahead of November
Following El Sayed's victory, Rogers posted a lengthy statement on social media in which he claimed that his opponent in the general election "is leading a movement grounded in ideological fanaticism."
Rogers also criticized El-Sayed for campaigning alongside the controversial streamer Hasan Piker, who has gone so far as to say that "America deserved 9/11." The Republican said he never imagined he would face an opponent with such a vision, attributing the comment to the candidate himself and not just to the internet personality.
"His agenda would make our communities less safe and our state less affordable. He wants to empty prisons and put murderers and sex offenders back on our streets. He pledged his support to the Muslim Brotherhood and campaigns with people who refuse to condemn terrorism," he added.
His own campaign, Rogers said, is based on the idea that "Michigan has a future built on common sense."