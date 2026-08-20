Leftist El Sayed wants to go further than Sanders and calls for 'public control' of AI in the Senate race in Michigan

Published by Carlos Dominguez 20 de agosto, 2026

The left-wing candidate for the U.S. Senate in Michigan, Abdul El Sayed, stated that he wanted to "take it a step further" than Bernie Sanders's model of public ownership of large artificial intelligence companies. He advocated for "some system of public control."

El-Sayed, the former health director for Wayne County, based his campaign on proposals such as Medicare for All, an end to military aid to Israel , and campaign finance reform. His victory confirms the rise of more radical positions within the Democratic Party, but it also increases the risk of alienating moderate voters in a state that Donald Trump won by a narrow margin in 2024.

More left-wing than Bernie Sanders

On the podcast Head in the Office, El Sayed was asked if he supported public ownership of companies, as proposed by Sanders. The candidate replied: "I want to actually take it a step further. I agree that we need public ownership, but I also agree that we need some system of public control."

The leftist posed a rhetorical question about the limits of democracy in the face of AI: "What is the point of democracy if it's not to protect us from existential risk? And, right now, there is no regulation."

According to Fox News, El-Sayed did not explicitly call for the government to seize or take over private AI companies. He did, however, speak of "public control" through public seats on corporate boards or an oversight body.

Regarding the power of tech companies in Washington, he added: "We need leaders who both understand the technological risk and are not bought off by the AI industry itself. It is mission critical right now for our future."