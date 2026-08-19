Trump nominates Heidi Overton to lead FDA
"Heidi has been a ROCKSTAR in my Administration, where she has worked directly with Secretary Kennedy, Dr. Oz, and team, to deliver on the MOST TRANSFORMATIVE Health Agenda in History," the president wrote on social media.
President Donald Trump announced that he is nominating Dr. Heidi Overton to lead the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), replacing the agency's current interim leadership.
Trump announced the decision on Wednesday via a social media post, in which he praised Overton's work within his administration.
"Dr. Heidi has been a ROCKSTAR in my Administration, where she has worked directly with Secretary Kennedy, Dr. Oz, and team, to deliver on the MOST TRANSFORMATIVE Health Agenda in History," the president wrote on social media.
In that regard, Trump stated that Heidi "is known to take on the HARDEST issues, and bring me solutions that work best for the Country."
Overton is a physician and currently holds a position related to White House domestic policy, from which she regularly participates in briefings with Trump on various health issues.
The doctor, as NBC reported, stood alongside the president earlier this month during the announcement of an executive order aimed at reducing the number of universally recommended childhood vaccines. On that occasion, Overton urged states governed by Democrats to adopt the administration's recommendations, which she described as highly reputable.
Trump's third choice for FDA
The official noted that former Republican Rep. Brad Wenstrup of Ohio turned down the position. Kyle Diamantas, the current acting FDA commissioner, also declined the offer, citing personal reasons related to his young children.
If the Senate confirms her nomination, Overton will take the helm of the FDA at a particularly sensitive time for the agency. The appointment comes as an outbreak of cyclosporiasis affecting several states has raised concerns about the safety of the U.S. food supply.