Trump nominates Heidi Overton to lead FDA

Published by Williams Perdomo 19 de agosto, 2026

President Donald Trump announced that he is nominating Dr. Heidi Overton to lead the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), replacing the agency's current interim leadership.

Trump announced the decision on Wednesday via a social media post, in which he praised Overton's work within his administration.

"Dr. Heidi has been a ROCKSTAR in my Administration, where she has worked directly with Secretary Kennedy, Dr. Oz, and team, to deliver on the MOST TRANSFORMATIVE Health Agenda in History," the president wrote on social media.

In that regard, Trump stated that Heidi "is known to take on the HARDEST issues, and bring me solutions that work best for the Country."

Overton is a physician and currently holds a position related to White House domestic policy, from which she regularly participates in briefings with Trump on various health issues.

The doctor, as NBC reported, stood alongside the president earlier this month during the announcement of an executive order aimed at reducing the number of universally recommended childhood vaccines. On that occasion, Overton urged states governed by Democrats to adopt the administration's recommendations, which she described as highly reputable.