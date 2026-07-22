Liberty University changed Ingrid Rosario's life: 'Receiving an education with a perspective grounded in Christian and biblical values is priceless'

Published by Williams Perdomo 22 de julio, 2026

Liberty University transformed her life. That's how Christian singer Ingrid Rosario put it in a conversation with VOZ. She said that her time at the university allowed her to discover her purpose, while highlighting the impact that an education based on Christian values can have on Hispanic students.

Rosario, nominated for a Latin Grammy in 2011 for her album "Cuán Gran Amor" and director of Spanish-language worship at Lakewood Church in Houston, recalled during the conversation her origins and the process of growing up as a Hispanic in the United States.

"What a privilege it is to be Hispanic here. I really love that I'm American. ... Honestly, I embrace the fact that I was born here, but I really began to flourish when I also embraced the fact that I'm Latina—that I don't have to choose between one or the other," she said.

The artist noted that during her youth she even avoided speaking Spanish, but that her college experience helped her reconcile both identities. "God placed me here in this nation with a purpose, and besides being Latina and American, I am the daughter of a Creator so perfect that He never makes a mistake," she added.

A decision that changed her future

Rosario explained that she had always wanted a Christian education and that she learned about Liberty University through friends, two years after graduating from high school in 1992.

"I saw that the atmosphere was very peaceful, honestly, but more than anything, it was an educational experience where all the students—well, not all, but most of them—shared the same desire: to receive a good education, but also one grounded in Christian values," she said.

The singer said that she initially planned to pursue a career in preventive medicine, but that the community service opportunities offered by the university led her to rethink her calling.

As she recounted, she participated in social projects in the Philippines, England and India. It was this last experience that set the course for her life.

The value of a principled education

During the interview, Rosario emphasized that Liberty University offers a combination of academic training and Christian principles that, in her view, sets it apart from other institutions.

"Receiving an education with a perspective grounded in Christian and biblical values is priceless, because everything we can offer and give also comes from what nourishes us," she said.

She also noted that the institution fosters a vision of service and leadership among its students. "I can't give something I don't have, and there you'll receive love, you'll receive one of the best educations, but you'll also open your eyes to the world's needs."

Rosario also recalled a phrase she heard during her college years: "When I was there, they said they were raising and nurturing champions, and it's true."