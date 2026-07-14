Voz media US Voz.us
Apple store Voz-media Play store Voz Media

Lindsey Graham's sister officially sworn into office

Gov. Henry McMaster, R-S.C., appointed her this week to serve Graham's term after the South Carolina lawmaker passed away unexpectedly over the weekend.

Darline Graham Nordone, sister of Lindsey Graham

Darline Graham Nordone, sister of Lindsey GrahamAFP.

Just The News Just The News
Published by
Just The News

The late Sen. Lindsey Graham's, R-S.C., sister was sworn into office on Tuesday to serve the remainder of his term, which will expire in January.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, administered the oath to the now-Sen. Darline Graham Nordone, R-S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster, R-S.C., appointed her this week to serve Graham's term after the South Carolina lawmaker passed away unexpectedly over the weekend.

President Donald Trump had supported her appointment.

Ben Whedon is the Chief Political Correspondent for Just the News. Follow him on X.

RECOMMENDATION

tracking