Lindsey Graham's sister officially sworn into office

Published by Just The News 14 de julio, 2026

The late Sen. Lindsey Graham's, R-S.C., sister was sworn into office on Tuesday to serve the remainder of his term, which will expire in January.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, administered the oath to the now-Sen. Darline Graham Nordone, R-S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster, R-S.C., appointed her this week to serve Graham's term after the South Carolina lawmaker passed away unexpectedly over the weekend.

President Donald Trump had supported her appointment.