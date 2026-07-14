Lindsey Graham's sister officially sworn into office
Gov. Henry McMaster, R-S.C., appointed her this week to serve Graham's term after the South Carolina lawmaker passed away unexpectedly over the weekend.
The late Sen. Lindsey Graham's, R-S.C., sister was sworn into office on Tuesday to serve the remainder of his term, which will expire in January.
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, administered the oath to the now-Sen. Darline Graham Nordone, R-S.C.
Gov. Henry McMaster, R-S.C., appointed her this week to serve Graham's term after the South Carolina lawmaker passed away unexpectedly over the weekend.
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President Donald Trump had supported her appointment.
Ben Whedon is the Chief Political Correspondent for Just the News. Follow him on X.