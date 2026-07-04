Thousands ordered to evacuate as wildfire southwest of Denver destroys over one hundred structures

Published by Kevin Killough - Just The News 4 de julio, 2026

Thousands have been evacuated from two Colorado counties south-west of Denver as a wildfire that destroyed 160 homes spreads.

The Aspen Acres fire is one of approximately 40 uncontained fires burning throughout the west, pushed on by erratic winds, the Associated Press reported.

Fire personnel dropped water scooped up from the Pueblo Reservoir on the fire, which expanded to 105 square miles Friday with zero containment.

All the residents of Colorado City, an unincorporated community with a population of approximately 2,200 people, were ordered to evacuate, as were other communities in the area, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

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