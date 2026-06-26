Trump welcomed farmers and ranchers to the White House to celebrate his economic agenda

Published by Joaquín Núñez 25 de junio, 2026

Donald Trump hosted a group of farmers, ranchers, and agricultural producers from various states at the White House. During his speech, the president highlighted some of his measures with the greatest impact on the agricultural sector, including trade agreements to expand sales of U.S. products, tax cuts, and the implementation of deregulation measures.

In addition to the agricultural representatives, the president was joined by members of his cabinet and Congress. Among them were Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins and Senators Roger Marshall (R-KS), John Boozman (R-AR) and Joni Ernst (R-IA).

“We are delighted to be joined by some of our country’s hardest-working and most dedicated patriots: American farmers. You feed the nation and are the engine of the entire world, and tonight I just want to thank you,” Trump began.

Trump went on to highlight the policies implemented since his return to the White House and defended the results of his trade strategy, asserting that opening new international markets will expand opportunities for American producers.

“After years of other countries taking advantage of us in trade, this year we have reduced the agricultural trade deficit by 42% by opening markets to U.S. exports. And around the world, we are opening markets for farmers,” the president said.

"We have an expanded market for dairy products in Europe. And the market for dairy products in Europe, as you know, we've opened because it was previously closed; in Asia, South America, and Australia, they are now allowing U.S. beef into their markets for the first time in more than twenty-five years," he continued.

The president also took the opportunity to defend his deregulation agenda, which includes eliminating regulations deemed excessively costly for producers and other measures to reduce the sector’s operating costs. Among these, he highlighted the lifting of restrictions on the year-round sale of E-15 fuel, a gasoline blend containing 15% ethanol made primarily from corn, whose production directly benefits American farmers.