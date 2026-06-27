Mamdani challenges Trump's immigration policy and promises to protect Haitians and Syrians

Published by Diane Hernández 27 de junio, 2026

The mayor of New York, Zohran Mamdani, promised to protect Haitian and Syrian immigrants affected by the Supreme Court’s decision allowing President Donald Trump to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for thousands of beneficiaries.

In a video message released after the ruling, Mamdani criticized the high court’s decision, adopted by a 6-3 vote, and stated that the measure “endangers the lives of many people.” He also affirmed that New York will continue to support the immigrant communities affected.

"We are a city proud of our immigrant heritage," Mamdani said. "When we think about what Haitian New Yorkers have had to endure (...) we have seen cruelty that has become normalized. That a people who taught the world about freedom now see their own freedom threatened (...) is something we will never accept."

The mayor also maintained that the decision will have a significant impact on the city, where, as he noted, more than three million of the 8.5 million residents were born outside the country.

The Supreme Court upholds the executive branch’s authority

The Supreme Court’s decision allows the Trump administration to move forward with the revocation of TPS for thousands of Haitian and Syrian immigrants.

In its ruling, the court noted that Congress created the Temporary Protected Status program in 1990 as a mechanism for temporary humanitarian aid for foreigners who cannot safely return to their countries of origin.

Furthermore, the court held that TPS legislation limits judicial review of the executive branch’s decisions regarding the termination of a designation.

"The TPS law does not allow for any judicial review of any determination regarding the termination of a TPS designation," states the Supreme Court’s ruling.

The majority concluded that the challenges raised by the plaintiffs could not succeed because the applicable legislation expressly excludes that type of judicial review, except for constitutional challenges.