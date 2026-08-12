'American progressives don't realize that they will be the first to fall when politicians like Mamdani or El-Sayed put their ideas into practice'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 11 de agosto, 2026

On the Voz News program, anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed attorney Adela Cojab Moadeb about the rise of Islamism in the United States and how this poses a danger given its incompatibility with Western values

"In the United States, freedom of religion is 100% guaranteed, but all immigrants up to this point have understood that they come to this country for these freedoms and to protect these freedoms. This is what immigrants want to do, but Muslim communities do not want to assimilate into the United States; they do not value its values; they want to maintain all their own traditions and impose them on the United States . […] The problem with Mamdani and El-Sayed is that they present themselves as progressives when, in reality, their ideas are not compatible with those very progressive ideas," Cojab Moaded said.

You can watch the full interview by clicking on the video below.