'Great news for our country': Trump applauds Justice Alito's decision to remain on the Supreme Court

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 11 de agosto, 2026

President Donald Trump celebrated Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito's decision to remain on the nation's highest court for another term, praising the conservative justice in a Monday night post on his Truth Social account. "Great news for our Country! Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito has announced that he is staying for another Term. He is one of the Greatest of All Time. We are all lucky!" Trump wrote.

Trump's comments came after Alito confirmed that he has no intention of retiring from the Supreme Court during the next term. This decision could have significant political implications as Republicans prepare for the 2026 midterm elections and the future of their Senate majority. Alito, 76, put an end last week to months of speculation about a possible departure from the Court while Trump remains in the White House and Republicans retain control of the Senate.

Speculation about his future began when he announced the release of his first book: "So Ordered: An Originalist's View of the Constitution, the Court, and Our Country." The book is scheduled for release on October 6, just days after the start of another Supreme Court term. Consequently, many analysts and even lawmakers speculated that Alito was planning to retire and embark on a book tour to promote his work.

However, Alito took it upon himself to put the rumors to rest in the aforementioned interview with the WSJ: "Obviously, I'll be here for another term." "It's not pleasant, in the sense that it reminds us that we're mortal. It's like saying, 'What are those vultures doing up there? They're flying around.' But it's something that goes hand in hand with life," he added.

In addition, the veteran justice spoke about his voting record on the nation's highest court. "I vote on each case according to my own judgment. If that means I largely agree with what Trump wants, fine. If it means I don't agree at all with what Trump wants, that's fine too," he said.