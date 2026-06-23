Hispanics are getting ready to vote: 76% say they will go to the polls in the midterms

Published by Williams Perdomo 23 de junio, 2026

With just over five months to go before the November midterm elections, 76% of registered Hispanic voters say they are “certain” or “almost certain” they will vote, according to a new bipartisan poll by UnidosUS conducted among 3,000 registered Latino voters nationwide.

The poll, described as the most comprehensive of its kind for the 2026 election cycle, reflects a Hispanic electorate that is highly attuned to current political events and deeply concerned about economic issues affecting their daily lives.

The economy emerges as the top priority for Hispanic voters. Sixty percent identify the cost of living, including food, gas and basic expenses, as the most important issue Washington should address. This is compounded by concerns about wages and employment at 40%, the cost of health care at 37% and housing at 27%.

The results also reveal a complex economic landscape for many Hispanic families. Only 15% of respondents say they live comfortably, while the majority report facing difficulties stemming from rising prices for essential goods and services.

The survey also reveals strong political interest within the Hispanic community. Seventy-six percent of registered voters say they follow national news and political events, while 68% say they are extremely or very motivated to participate in the November elections.

Beyond the economy, Hispanic voters express concerns about the functioning of federal institutions. Eighty-four percent believe that Congress is ceding too much authority to the executive branch, while 79% believe that the president should obtain authorization from Congress before taking military action against another country.

Immigration ranks as the fifth-highest political priority for respondents. According to UnidosUS, a majority of Hispanic voters support pathways to legal status for undocumented immigrants who have been living in the United States for years and express reservations about increasing funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) without additional oversight mechanisms.